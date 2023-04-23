Poonch Terror Attack: RJD Leader Sidesteps Terrorism Issue, Accuses Centre Of 'conspiracy'

Days after the Poonch terrorist attack, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bhai Virendra accused the Central government of a "conspiring attack' which killed five Indian soldiers.

Speaking to the agency, Virendra said, "This incident (Poonch) is quite similar to Pulwama. The conspiracy of the central government is clearly visible in it. Now, they (BJP) will try to raise Hindu-Muslim issues. Just like the British's divide and rule, the BJP too believes in creating unrest and looting." He added, "The attack on our soldiers is an unfortunate incident. But the central government has to answer the allegations. I also want answers from Union Minister Amit Shah, who is coming to Bihar in a week. Since the party (BJP) is losing ground in the state, he is coming to create unrest in the state".

Earlier, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah took a jibe at the administration, saying the forces wrongfully arrested innocents to torture them. He further held the administration responsible for the attack, saying, "At some place, there has been a lapse, and they (forces) should have checked this place as it's located close to the border."

Poonch Terroist attck

On April 20, an Army vehicle passing Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was set ablaze, by unidentified terrorists using grenades. The attack claimed the lives of five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles deployed for counterterrorism operations.

The mortal remains of all five soldiers were brought to their native village on Saturday.