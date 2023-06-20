Poornanda Saraswati Swamy Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Minor

Poornanda Saraswati Swamy, the manager of Visakhapatnam-based Gnanananda Ashram, was taken into police custody on Monday night after being accused of rape by a minor. The victim, a 15-year-old girl, filed a complaint against Poornanda in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, in which she stated that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by the accused inside the premises of the ashram.

This is the second case of rape filed against the Swami, who was arrested on similar charges in 2012.

As per the statement given by the victim to the police, she was an orphan and had been living at the ashram for the past two years. The Swami took advantage of her situation and repeatedly raped her.

Revealing how she escaped from the ashram, the minor girl said that she borrowed some money from a woman at the ashram and fled when she got a chance.

“I took a train to Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam and then filed a complaint with the police,” she said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Sources say that the pontiff will be sent to judicial remand soon.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are interrogating people in connection with the case, ACP Vivekananda, Disha Police, Visakhapatnam, said.