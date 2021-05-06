Pope Francis Expresses Solidarity With Indians Battling COVID, Sends Blessings

Pope Francis, on Thursday, expressed his “solidarity” with Indian people embattled by the health emergency. As the country continues to battle the second wave of coronavirus contagion, the pontiff sent a message to the Archbishop of Bombay Oswald Gracias, conveying his “spiritual closeness” with the people of India while also blessing the country to defeat the pandemic. “I am writing to convey my heartfelt solidarity and spiritual closeness to all the Indian people, together with the assurance of my prayers that God will grant healing and consolation to everyone affected by this grave pandemic,” he wrote.

Additionally, the Pope expressed his thoughts for those infected by the virus, their families as well as those mourning the loss of loved ones. At least 2,30,168 people have died out of the 2,10,77,410 people infected by coronavirus in India. Additionally, he also showered accolades on the frontline health care workers and everybody who’s working tirelessly to respond to the country's immediate needs. “With deep appreciation, I invoke upon all of them God’s gifts of perseverance, strength and peace."

'commending to the Lord’s infinite mercy'

Acknowledging the contribution of the Indian Catholic community, Pope Francis highlighted the charity and fraternal solidarity that the community has carried so far. Ending his message with a blessing, the 84-year-old assured hope to all those struggling and asked them to have faith in Christ's promise of resurrection.

“I join you in commending to the Lord’s infinite mercy the faithful who have lost their lives, not least the great numbers of priests and men and women religious. In these days of immense grief, may we all be consoled in the hope born of Easter and our unshakeable faith in Christ’s promise of resurrection and new life," he concluded.

Meanwhile, K Vijay Raghavan, who is the scientific advisor to the government of India, said that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is inevitable. Separately, discreet experts suggest that the third wave of the pandemic might knock on the doors as early as October. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Lt. Gen (retd.) Dr Ved Chaturvedi, who is a senior consultant at the Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, said that the third wave is inevitable as indicated by the studies being done on the pattern of the first and second wave of the Novel Coronavirus.

Image: API