Popeyes, US-based Fast Food Chain Coming To India As Jubilant FoodWorks Inks New Deal

The foodservice that holds the master franchise for Dominos Pizza in India and other Asian countries, Jubilant FoodWorks on March 24 announced that it has inked an exclusive master franchise and development agreement to operate and establish Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Popeyes is an American multinational chain of fast-food restaurants that was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972. The quick-service restaurant is famous for offering a New Orleans-style menu known for iconic fried chicken and sandwiches. In over 25 countries, Popeyes has more than 3,400 restaurants and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

In a press release on Wednesday, Jubilant FoodWorks said, "Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL), the largest foodservice company in India, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement with PLK APAC Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), to develop, establish, own and operate hundreds of Popeyes® restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years."

It was Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen that introduced fried chicken sandwich in 2019 and according to a Forbes report, it became a fast-food phenomenon. Reportedly, the sandwich hit the restaurant world like an ‘asteroid’ even when it returned to the menu. The Takeout even called it ‘the biggest food news story of 2019 and maybe our lifetime’.The same dish gives Popeyes an earning of an estimated $65 million in marketing power, as per reports. The fast food restaurant chain is known for frying chicken ‘just perfectly’.

‘Excited to introduce Louisiana-style chicken’

In a statement, David Shear, President International at RBI said, "We're excited to introduce our iconic Louisiana-style chicken to a new population in the world that already celebrates and loves bold and delicious flavours. At Popeyes®, we believe that the best food takes time, we marinate our chicken for 12 hours in bold Louisiana seasonings, then hand batter and slowly cook it to make it the juiciest and crispiest chicken that I think our guests will ever have."

However, Jubilant FoodWorks’ latest move is expected to further intensify competition in the already aggressive quick service restaurant market in India where Popeyes will hit on with Burger King, KFC and McDonald’s who are known to have developed a loyal customer base in the country. Since Popeyes’ acquisition by RBI, the chain has expanded to several nations including Spain, Switzerland, China, Brazil, Sri Lanka and the Philippines over the past few years. This year, Popeyes will also open in the UK and Mexico.

