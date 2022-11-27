'Population Control Crucial For Development': Giriraj Singh Cites China's One Child Policy

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday made a fresh pitch on the Population control bill and stressed its implementation to be crucial for India's development citing the limited resources.

Drawing a parallel with China's 'one child policy', the BJP minister said that the country that was behind India's GDP has achieved development due to a controlled population. He stated that in China 10 children are born in a minute, whereas in India it is thrice the number. Singh further said those who won't follow the policy, will be barred from all government benefits.

"Population control bill is very crucial for India as we have limited resources. In 1978, India's GDP was way more than that of China. But, in 1979, China implemented the 'one child policy' which helped them control almost 60 crore population and helped them achieve development, as per reports. China has 10 children born a minute while India has 30 children born a minute, how we are going to compete with China," Giriraj Singh said.

He added, "The bill should be implemented on everybody irrespective of religion and sections of the society and those who don't follow shouldn't be given govt benefits. Their voting rights should also be taken."

#BREAKING | Union Minister Giriraj Singh puts focus on population debate; says 'population bill a need of the hour.' Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/oj3svdajlR — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2022

BJP & RSS urges for population control policy

It is pertinent to mention that BJP and RSS have been constantly demanding a law in connection with population control. Earlier during his address on the occasion of World Population Day, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath contended that population imbalance causes a negative impact on religious democracy which, in turn, may lead to chaos and anarchy.

He said, "It should not be the case that the population of a community increases at a faster pace than that of the original inhabitants. We will create population balance by spreading awareness and enforcement. This is a matter of concern for every country where there is a population balance. It has an opposite impact on religious demography and (that country) witnesses chaos and anarchy after one point in time."

In the past, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat indicated that he is in favour of population control as he cited the UN report which predicted that India will surpass China to become the world's most populous country in 2023.