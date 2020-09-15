Population Foundation Of India Launches ‘Himmat Hai Toh Jeet Hai’ Campaign

As the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the Population Foundation of India (PFI) has launched a campaign titled ‘Himmat Hai Toh Jeet Hai’ to celebrate the courage and fortitude of the Indians. The Himmat (courage) campaign is to reinforce people’s sense of unity to emerge stronger together out of the pandemic crisis. The anthem is about stories of everyday courage and hope displayed by ordinary people who rose to the occasion. The two-month campaign was kickstarted with a catchy and inspirational anthem that released on Monday, September 14.

READ | Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 19,718 with 531 fresh cases

'Anthem features a cross-section of society'

The anthem features a cross-section of society impacted with powerful lyrics that speak of jeet (victory) over challenges faced due to the pandemic. It reinforces the need for India to stay strong and to Win amid the pandemic. PFI's campaign is guided by renowned film and theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan.

READ | 1,739 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, tally crosses 1.47 lakh

Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India adds, “We need masks, physical distancing and hand-washing to stay safe. Along with that what we really need going forward is Himmat and Haunsla, that is fortitude and stamina to be able to steer the course and handle this with dignity. Our anthem, Himmat Hai to Jeet Hai is the chorus of our lives as India steels up to face the challenges ahead. Our anthem is in tune with the resolve and solidarity which will make 1.3 billion of us come together as one from this pandemic. Hear it, sing it and share it; as it is only when each of us, especially the most vulnerable are helped in this difficult time that we will all emerge stronger and safe. The Population Foundation's mantra, dedicated to the people of India, is Himmat Hai To Jeet Hai.”

The Creative advisor of PFI, Feroz Abbas Khan said, “The pandemic is here to stay, but we cannot live in a perpetual lockdown. Facing our fears and moving forward with precautions in place is critical for our communities. Himmat Hai Toh Jeet Hai is an effort to reinforce people’s sense of unity to emerge stronger together out of this pandemic.”

READ | Pondy clocks 380 fresh coronavirus cases, aggregate touches 20,601

Apart from the anthem, the two-month campaign Himmat Hai Toh Jeet Hai will celebrate real stories of courage and fortitude exhibited by people across society from frontline workers to COVID survivors. PFI has engaged deeply with a creative and design partner to build a campaign that resonates with people, is mindful of their strengths and the unprecedented challenges they face.

PFI supported MyGov India, a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India and multiple State Governments in carrying out emergency risk communication, in the early stages of the pandemic. It also produced, created, and curated educational material on masks, steps to stay safe, myth busters on COVID and social distancing under #TogetherAgainstCOVID.

READ | Odisha reports 3,645 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths