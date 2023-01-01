‘Population Shouldn’t Be Only Criteria’: CM Himanta As EC Starts Delimitation In Assam

Following the Assam government’s decision to merge the four newly formed districts with its existing districts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that population should not be the only criterion to conduct the delimitation process of a constituency. However, he further stated that the state government will follow the law and the current delimitation exercise of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam will be based on population only.

“In my opinion, population should not be the only basis of the delimitation of a constituency. There should be other criteria also. But in this exercise, we have to go by the law made by the Parliament,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Chief Minister’s comments came following the Election Commission's ban on the state government to make any change in any district or administrative unit in Assam from January 1 until the completion of the delimitation exercise in the state.

Assam govt merges 4 new districts with existing ones

Ahead of the start of the delimitation process in the state, the Assam government on Saturday approved the administrative merger of four newly formed districts with its existing districts. Informing about the formation of new districts, the Assam Chief Minister also stated that under no circumstances the demography of the state will be changed.

Following the state government’s decision, Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon, Tamulpur district will be merged with Baksa and Bajali district will be merged with Barpeta district. With this, the total number of districts in Assam will come down from 35 to 31.

Announcing the decision, Assam CM Sarma said, “The demography must not change. We have seen how demography has changed in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. We must implement certain policies in this regard so that our demography remains intact.”

ECI initiates delimitation in Assam

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on December 27 decided to initiate the delimitation exercise of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1950. According to the official statement, the decision was taken by the ECI in pursuance of the request received from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Issuing the order, the poll body also said that from January 1 till the exercise is completed, the state government will not be able to form new administrative units in the state.