Porbandar Police Books 10 Unknown Pakistanis For Crossing Over & Firing At Indian Boats

In the aftermath of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency personnel's firing at two Indian fishing boats namely, Jalpari and Padma, near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on Saturday around 4 p.m., the Navi Bandar police, under Porbandar jurisdiction, have registered an FIR against the individuals involved in the attack that killed one.

The charges have been pressed against 10 unknown persons, who were present in the two boats of Pakistan forces that opened fire at the Indian fishermen beyond 12 nautical miles in the Arabian Sea.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the Deputy Superintendent of Porbandar Police, Julie Kothiya stated, "The boat named Jalpari departed Okha jetty on November 26. Two small boats came from Pakistan, as per the complainant, and they started firing. One person died in the firing."

Upon being asked if the perpetrators were identified, the Deputy SP said, "Complainant says two boats and were wearing blue." Confirming that the firing was from Pakistani nationals is a subject of investigation, according to Kothiya.

On the other hand, the boat owner has alleged that the six remaining fishermen have been kidnapped by Pakistan. "Someone may contact tomorrow," he added.

'Indian security agencies are vigilant': Prashottam Rupala

Republic TV's exclusive access to one of the attacked boats 'Jalpari' showcased numerous rifling marks indicating the heavy bullet calibre the Pakistan nationals resorted to. As per sources, the unprovoked firing from the PMSA personnel lasted for nearly 40 minutes and seven crew members were on the boat and one of them also sustained a minor injury in the firing incident. The body of the deceased fisherman, Sridhar Ramesh Chamre (32), was brought to Okha port on Sunday.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Prashottam Rupala said, "Coastal guards are keeping a tab on the matter to prevent it from happening again. Security agencies are vigilant and the matter is taken up for proceedings by competent authorities."

'Indian agencies are capable of retaliating to Pakistan': Union Minister of Fisheries

Upon being asked about the remaining 6 fishermen who were allegedly kidnapped and taken to Pakistan by aforesaid PMSA personnel, Rupala said, "This scuffle keeps occurring, our security agencies are taking care of the matter and have taken cognisance too."

As a message directed towards Pakistan, the Union Minister said, "As a neighbouring country, it is not correct to carry out such misdeeds. Hereafter, if such incidents are repeated, then Indian agencies are capable of retaliating," he added.

Pakistan opens fire at Indian fishermen's boats in Gujarat

IPC 302, 307, 114, 25 (1) A and 37 have been levied against 10 unknown persons in the case. The attackers also tried to cross the IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line) while shooting at the Indian boat. India, taking serious note of the actions by Pakistan, on Sunday, said that it will raise the matter diplomatically.

In an exclusive conversation with the Republic Media Network, the boat owner of Jalpari said, "They (fishermen) were fishing in the sea when small speed boats approached them and started firing. While one bullet hit a fisherman and led to his death, the next bullet touched another fisherman close to his face and left him injured."