Ahmedabad: Porsche Car Owner Slapped With A Whopping ₹27 Lakh Fine, Here Is Why

Recent news to shock Twitter is about a Porsche 911 sports car which was fined Rs 27.68 lakh by Ahemdabad Police. The car at the time when it was impounded was missing its number plates as well as necessary documents, The cops claimed that the car was being run without registration since it was imported back in 2017. Initially, the fine was 9.8 lakhs but then the fine was increased to Rs 27 Lakhs.

India's costliest fine

The estimated price of the Porsche is around 2 crore rupees. The car was detained by sub-inspector MB Virja last year in November and according to the police, the car's owner Ranjit Desai paid all the necessary fines to the Ahmedabad Regional Transport Office (RTO) and produced the RTO receipt to take back his car from the city traffic police on Tuesday.

RTO @cotguj slaps a fine of total INR 27.68 Lakh on Porsche Car which was detained during a routine check by Ahmedabad Traffic West Police for not having required documents. One of the highest fine amount levied in the country ever. #GujaratRTO #AhmedabadPolice pic.twitter.com/xPY14vdUmW — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) January 8, 2020

During a routine checking in Ahmedabad West. Porsche 911 was caught by PSI MB Virja. The vehicle had No Number Plate and Valid Documents. Vehicle detained and slapped fine of Rs. 9 Lakh 80 Thousand (9,80,000 INR). #AhmedabadPolice #Rules4All pic.twitter.com/runtd5k8dX — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) November 29, 2019

The car was stopped on November 28 as it did not have number plates. On being questioned by the authorities the driver was unable to produce the papers of the car. The car was originally registered but was later impounded in Gujarat. This information was discovered when the RTO dug up old documents. Thus with the impending fines, taxes, as well as the interest on them since the car had been unregistered since 2017 the fine, went from Rs 9.8 lakhs to Rs 27 lakhs.

