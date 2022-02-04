Porn Gate: SC Grants Protection To Sherlyn Chopra, Seeks Response Over Bail Plea

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection to Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra in the porn film racket case. A division bench of the top court, presided over by Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose, while granting interim relief also issued a notice seeking response over the plea filed by the model turned actor.

Chopra, in her plea, had challenged a Bombay High Court order, passed on November 25, last year, rejecting her plea seeking anticipatory bail. Appearing for Chopra, Advocate Sunil Fernandez submitted that the petitioner is aggrieved by the order as it fails to provide proper reasoning for the sole ground for rejection.

Sherlyn Chopra's plea before Supreme Court

In her plea before the Supreme Court, Chopra stated, "The websites on which the obscene video clips were allegedly found are foreign companies having origins in France and Canada respectively and the Petitioner has no connection/control/dominion over them. It is pertinent to note that any unverified user or person can upload any video on such websites without the knowledge of the person shown or made to appear in the video."

Following the submissions, the Supreme Court issued a notice over the petition and also granted interim relief to Chopra till the next date of hearing. Last month, the Supreme Court granted protection from arrest to actress Poonam Pandey in the same case. The High Court had rejected her anticipatory bail application on 25 November 2021.

In December, the apex court had granted protection from arrest to Raj Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly distributing pornographic videos. Kundra had been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act, for allegedly distributing/transmitting sexually explicit videos. Fearing arrest, Kundra first sought anticipatory bail from the sessions court, but it was refused. He then moved the High Court, claiming that he had been framed.