Porsche Seized Without Valid Documents, Owner Fined Rs 9.8 Lakh

Ahmedabad police has seized a sports car Porsche 911 and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has fined its owner with Rs 9.80 lakhs for not having a number plate and other valid documents. The vehicle was seized on November 27.

During a routine checking in Ahmedabad West. Porsche 911 was caught by PSI MB Virja. The vehicle had No Number Plate and Valid Documents. Vehicle detained and slapped fine of Rs. 9 Lakh 80 Thousand (9,80,000 INR). #AhmedabadPolice #Rules4All pic.twitter.com/runtd5k8dX — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) November 29, 2019

Heavy fine under MV Act

The vehicle was seized at Helmet crossroads by traffic police for not having valid papers and legal number plates. But, soon after the case was handed to the regional transport office, the owner was fined the larger amount under the amendment in the Motor vehicles Act which came into effect from September 1.

Speaking to media, Ahmedabad Traffic DCP Ajit Ranjan said, "During a traffic drive we stopped a Porsche car. The owner did not have proper documents at the spot. So, we sent the car to RTO where we came to know the vehicle was not insured and road tax and earlier penalties were unpaid. So, when the car owner will pay all the penalties we will release the vehicle."

According to reports, the police also noted that they have caught and detained at least 10 such expensive cars over the last few days. The road tax for vehicles in Gujarat stands at 6 per cent for individuals. The value of a brand new Porsche 911 is said to be around Rs 2.1 crore.

Another incident

In a similar incident in September, a truck driver in Delhi was fined over Rs 2 lakhs for overloading and for driving without his license, among other offences. The Delhi Transport Department had imposed the fine to one Ram Kishore for a slew of violation of traffic norms under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019.

(with ANI inputs)