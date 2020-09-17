Port Blair Airport To Get New World-class Terminal Building With Modern Facilities By 2021

The Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair is set to receive a new terminal building. As per a Ministry of Civil Aviation press release, the construction of the New Integrated Terminal Building is being undertaken by the Airports Authority of India and will cost Rs 700 cores.

New Terminal design inspired by nature

The decision to construct the new terminal was taken keeping in mind a surge in passenger traffic. Currently, the airport services 18 lakh people and the new terminal building will be able to handle an additional 50 lakh passengers annually and as many as 1,200 passengers during peak hours.

The new terminal building will have three-levels comprising of lower ground, upper ground and first floor. The lower ground has been designated as a service area and will be used for remote arrival as well as departure, the upper ground will be used as an entry gate for departure passengers and exit gate for arriving passengers while the first floor of the new terminal building will serve as a waiting lounge for international passengers.

Port Blair airport's new terminal building will be a fully air-conditioned world-class building designed in the shape of a shell depicting the sea and islands. The new terminal building will also have 28 check-in stations, three passenger boarding bridges, five conveyor belts with an in-line scan system, and state-of-the-art firefighting and fire alarm system.

About 65 percent of the work on the new terminal has already been completed and it is projected that the new terminal will be ready by the year 2021.

