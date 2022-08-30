Port Blair: Students Protest Against DBRAIT's Affiliation Status; Say 'We've Been Fooled'

Careers of over 300 students are at stake in Port Blair, with Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT) yet to resolve the affiliation issue. Students, enrolled in the Lateral Entry Program, have taken to the streets, protesting against the college administration, which despite not having an affiliation, admitted students.

What is the issue?

Dr BR Ambedkar Government Polytechnic, Pahargaon, was set up by the Andaman and Nicobar administrations in the year 1984. Subsequently, the Second Government Polytechnic at Pahagaon was established in the year 1989 on the campus, sharing the infrastructure.

In July 2009, based on the recommendation of the expert committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the existing Government Polytechnic was upgraded to an engineering college for starting three Engineering programs. The Ministry also directed to change the name of the college from Dr BR Ambedkar Government Polytechnic to Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT).

The college claims to have an affiliation with the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), which provides for the establishment of a State Board to regulate matters pertaining to Diploma Level Technical Education in the State of Maharashtra.

During the last audit, it was observed that a Memorandum of Understanding was executed between the MSBTE and DBRAIT, per which the former was to provide 'technical support and guidance in the process of curriculum design, development, implementation and monitoring'.

"As it is evident that the jurisdiction of MSBTE extends to the State of Maharashtra only, then how an MoU was made between BRAIT and MSBTE, and the question arises on the validity of the MoU," the audit report read.

Further, in 2019, the University of Pondicherry extended a Conditional Provisional Affiliation for 2019-20 to offer the existing three B Tech. Courses on conditions, 17 in number, which included - the discontinuation of sharing of the space, faculty and facilities of the Engineering College with the Polytechnic College, the appointment of a new Principal, and reconstitution of the Board of Governors (BOG), among others.

However, when on repeated notices, and warnings, the college failed to comply with the conditions, the University withdrew the affiliation, which was accorded 'in the interest of the students alone'.

'We've been fooled,' say students

Despite the affiliation being withdrawn in 2020, the college went on with the admission procedures for the following batches, resulting in students now having no registration in university for the past two years and having 24 papers pending to be written.