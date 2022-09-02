Port Capacity Doubled In Last 8 Years: PM Modi

Mangaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said developing modern infrastructure is the path for a "developed India", and that is the aspiration of the people.

Crediting his "double-engine government" for the developmental and progressive works, the Prime Minister complimented the BJP government in poll-bound Karnataka for working towards fulfilling the needs and aspirations of the people at a fast pace.

"Today's India is focusing much on developing modern infrastructure because it is the path for a developed 'Bharat'. Developing modern infrastructure, along with increasing comfort, also creates large-scale job opportunities," Modi said.

Addressing a mega event here, he said it is also the path for fulfilling the bigger national goals during "Amrit Kaal".

"The double-engine government is putting in efforts day and night to fulfil the aspirations. The aspiration of the people is like an order for us. It is the wish of the people that there is world-class infrastructure in the country. So the work is on for modern infrastructure," he added.

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation for mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth around Rs 3,800 crore.

The projects included the over Rs 280-crore mechanisation of berth No 14 for handling containers and other cargo undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority. He laid the foundation of five projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore undertaken by the port.

The Prime Minister inaugurated two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited -- BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant, worth Rs 1,830 crore and Rs 680 crore respectively.

Noting that to become developed, the manufacturing sector and 'Make in India' need to be expanded, Modi said, "For India to become developed, our exports need to increase, our products should be globally cost-competitive, this is not possible without cheaper and easy logistics. With this thought during the last few years great work is happening with respect to the country's infrastructure."

Road infrastructure is being developed with 'Bharatmala' while coastal infrastructure is being strengthened through 'SagarMala', he said.

Highlighting that in the last few years, "port-led development" was the main mantra of development, the Prime Minister said because of these efforts, the capacity of ports had doubled in the last eight years.

In the last eight years, the way in which priority has been given for infrastructure development in the country, Karnataka is its biggest beneficiary, he said, adding that the State is among the biggest beneficiary of the SagarMala project; also a lot of work has happened and is happening with respect to road and railway projects.

Stating that the "double-engine government" is also giving priority to providing basic facilities for the needy like housing, supply of clean drinking water through pipes, medical and social security, Modi said a large number of economically and socially weaker sections are being added to the mainstream of development.

Further listing out various schemes and projects of the government for the benefit of small businessmen, and fishermen who live in coastal areas, he said, "I'm happy that the "double-engine" government in Karnataka is working to fulfill the needs and aspirations of all sections of people at a fast pace."

Modi spoke about the growth of the digital economy and the demand for fast and cheaper internet in the country. Also, he stressed the need for utilising the advantage of the long coastline of the country for the development of sectors like tourism, especially "cruise tourism".

Referring to the GDP figures, he said they reflect how important were the decisions taken and policies evolved during the COVID period.

"Despite global disruption last year, India made a total export worth USD 670 billion, which is Rs 50 lakh crore, also USD 418 billion or Rs 31 lakh crore of merchandise export," he said, adding, today every sector attached with the country's growth engine is progressing with full efficiency; service sector is also progressing at a faster pace.