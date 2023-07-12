Portion Of Nigambodh Ghat In Delhi Flooded

A portion of the Nigambodh Ghat in east Delhi has got flooded due to which cremation activities will not be carried on that part of the crematorium, a member of its managing committee said on Tuesday.

The Yamuna in Delhi has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic, officials said on Tuesday.

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi Monday evening, much earlier than anticipated.

Suman Gupta of Nigambodh Ghat Sanchalan Samiti, which manages operations at the crematorium, said the back portion of the ghat has got submerged so that part will not be available for cremation-related activities.

"The main cremation platforms, however, are all fine, and last rites are being conducted there. We have about 120 conventional platforms, six CNG-based platforms and six Mokshda platforms," he said.

Asked if there were any alternative measures planned in case the water level rises above, Gupta, somewhat replied in a poetic, "The mighty Lord Shiva will protect it ('Bhole baba sab dekh lenge')".

Meanwhile, scores of people who lived in the Yamuna floodplain area in Delhi had to scamper to safety in the dark of the night as the water rose above the danger mark in the Yamuna River, threatening their lives and lifelong earnings.

People were forced to evacuate themselves to higher places nearby in the early hours of Tuesday after the river breached the danger mark here a day earlier.