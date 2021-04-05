Ports, Shipping & Waterways Ministry Celebrates National Maritime Day, Launches E-magazine

Commemorating the maiden voyage of the first Indian flag merchant vessel 'S.S LOYALTY' from Mumbai to London, on the April 5, 1919, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways celebrated 58th National Maritime Day on Monday. The theme of the celebration was 'Sustainable Shipping beyond COVID-19’ on the lines of the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Government of India.

On the occasion, Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the maritime community for their hard work, zeal and courage and role played in the times of the COVID pandemic and went on to talk about the Maritime India Vision-2030, recently launched by Prime Minister of India. He said, "It is the comprehensive vision of the next decade for the maritime sector of India and with a focused approach, the Indian maritime sector will be strong, technologically advanced and Aatma Nirabhar soon,"

Outlining that India is undergoing positive change, and 'racing ahead', he expressed hope that India will lead again through the maritime sector,"‘India is changing, India is racing ahead, New India is being built like we were the Maritime leader in the past, India will lead the world again through the maritime sector, he said.

He also took to Twitter to share few glimpses of the online event and wrote, "Aiming to achieve India's past glory in the maritime sector, New India is emerging as a 'Global Maritime Hub' with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Addressed the 58th Edition of #NationalMaritimeDay today



Conferred awards to distinguished individuals & organization in maritime sector



Aiming to achieve India's past glory in maritime sector, New India is emerging as a 'Global Maritime Hub' with vision of #AatmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/vQUviZLN6w — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 5, 2021

Secretary of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Dr Sanjeev Ranjan also came forward to say a few words. Highlighting that the Maritime community has played an important role in the CoVID times, she asserted that Ministry is working tirelessly towards bringing progressive policy changes to give India a leadership place in the global maritime community.

Senior officials of the Ministry, DG Shipping, officials of the Shipping Corporation of India, Port officials and representative of the Maritime community were present via video conferencing and took part in the launch of the e-magazine and presentation of awards instituted by the National Maritime Day Celebration Committee, which is headed by Director General of Shipping.

(Credit-TWITTER-@MANSUKHMANDVIYA/REPIMAGE)