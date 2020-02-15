Portuguese President, Union Minister Inaugurate "teapot" Artwork At Delhi Museum

The Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel along with the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on Friday, February 14, inaugurated the Cha-Chai, installation of the artwork of Joana Vasconcelos at the National Museum in Delhi. As per the Union Minister, this installation represents the five o'clock tradition of serving tea in Portugal that originated in the 17th century. Patel also invited the artist Joana Vasconcelos along with the Portuguese President to the event.

India and Portugal to develop cultural projects

According to an official release, he said that India and Portugal were collaborating to develop various cultural projects in India. Talking about the ‘teapot’ artwork installation in the museum, the Portuguese President said that the artwork was symbolic depicting cultural bridges between people and people-to-people relations between the two countries. He added that the 5 pm tea is a family tradition in Portugal that strengthens family bonding.

President Sousa visits India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa held delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House in the national capital. This is not just the first Indian visit for Sousa but also the first time that any President of Portugal has visited the country since 2007. Describing India as a ‘superpower’, he stressed on strengthening the historic friendship between the two countries.

The discussions focused on deepening bilateral ties in areas of trade, investment and education. On Thursday night, Sousa was received by Minister for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on his arrival. The President of Portugal has been accompanied by Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Professor Augusto Santos Silva, Secretary of State for Internationalization Professor Eurico Brilhante Dias, and Secretary of State for National Defense Jorge Seguro Sanches.

India and Portugal ink seven pacts

India and Portugal also signed seven agreements to boost cooperation in a range of areas after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa held extensive talks. The pacts provide for cooperation in areas of investment, transport, ports, culture and industrial and intellectual property rights. PM Modi has described Portugal as an important country for India in Southern Europe, and bilateral ties have witnessed steady progress in the last 15 years.

