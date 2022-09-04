Posing As Income Tax Sleuths, Four Men Take Away Rs 25 Lakh From Farmer In Punjab

Four unidentified men posing as Income Tax officers duped a farmer of Rs 25 lakh in Punjab's Ludhiana district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

It is suspected that somebody who was known to the family of the farmer, Sajjan Singh, was behind the incident, they said.

The four men reached Singh's house in Rohno Khurd village in the Khanna area at 5 am and left the place in just half an hour.

Singh said he had kept the money, which he got after selling a plot of land, at his residence. He planned to buy another plot of land with that money.

"They (accused) said they were Income Tax officers. They asked me about the cash. Then they asked me to open the trunks and they took away Rs 25 lakh cash," he said.

"They came at 5 am and left the house at 5:29 am," he added.

A Khanna police official said two of the four men were carrying pistols.

A manhunt has been launched and CCTV footage of nearby areas is being scanned to trace the accused, the police said.

