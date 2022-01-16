Positive initiatives must for improving living standards of all sections: J-K LG

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Listing his administration's "breakthrough steps" for economic growth and equitable development, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said positive initiatives in the economic sector are imperative for improving the standard of living of all sections and creating a discrimination-free society.

He said the people have the biggest role in stopping the coronavirus and urged them to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and say "no to third wave".

Sinha highlighted the success stories, and voiced invaluable suggestions and insights received from citizens in the monthly "Awaam ki Awaaz" radio programme aired on all local and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the Union Territory and broadcast on Doordarshan Kashir.

During the first episode of the programme in 2022, the Lt Governor listed various breakthrough steps and initiatives that the administration has been taking for furthering the economic growth and equitable development of the Union Territory, bringing investment and creating a host of new opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The positive initiatives in the economic sector are imperative for improving the standard of living of all sections and creating a society free from any discrimination," he said.

Sinha said the first and historic real estate summit organised with the broader goals of ensuring economic prosperity, employment opportunities and financial strengthening of the local business groups, witnessed investment agreements to the tune of Rs 18,300 crore.

Highlighting the recent investment proposals worth Rs 17,000 crore signed between the J&K government and well-known business groups at the Dubai Expo at the beginning of this year, the Lt Governor noted that these initiatives are essential to accelerate the pace of economic and social change, thereby improving the lives of the common man.

He cited the example of growth story of Gurgaon- where a cluster of few villages was transformed into a vibrant industrial ecosystem, today housing offices of 250 of the world's largest multinational companies bringing in massive investment, opportunities and prosperity for common citizens.

"Not only ideas but belief in development creates revolution in the society. All positive changes that have taken place in the society have been achieved by supporting and not opposing development", Sinha said.

The Lt Governor shared several success stories and the suggestions sent by the citizens from across the Union Territory.

He also congratulated the Sahitya Akademi Award-2021 awardees Raj Rahi, Khalid Hussain, and Wali Mohd Aseer Kashtwari, from the region.

Sinha made special mention of success stories of young innovator, Tauseef Ali Malik who has converted the traditional bukhari into a portable room heater and has been awarded the National Innovation Foundation Award; and Masrat Farooq, a 27-year-old girl who is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in Srinagar.

"By successful cultivation of Saffron, Vishal Chandra Sharma of Kotedhara panchayat of Rajouri has scripted history by bringing in new areas on the Saffron map of J&K", he noted.

Commending the efforts of employees, especially the field staff of the Power Department, the Lt Governor said that despite heavy snowfall on January 8, KPDCL repaired 500 feeders of 11KVs in just 7-8 hours, adding that, efforts are being made on a war footing to ensure better provision of electricity than the preceding years.

Concluding his address, the Lt Governor underlined that people have an important role in stopping coronavirus. He urged everyone to follow Covid protocol properly amidst the increased risk of omicron variant.

He also extended his greetings in advance to the citizens regarding the upcoming 73rd Republic Day.

"It is our responsibility that each and every step is beneficial for the society and the nation. Together we have to keep both the diversity and unity of the nation intact. With this determination, I wish you all the very best," the Lt Governor said. PTI TAS CK

