Punjab's Tarn Taran Police Station Hit By Terror Attack; NIA, IB & RAW Apprised

Seven months after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was launched at the Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, another police station has been attacked by a rocket launcher in the state. Sarhali Police Station in Tarn Taran was attacked at around 1 a.m. on December 10.

According to police sources, the attack seems to be a rocket launcher attack, indicating a possible terror attack at the police station. Following the attack on the police station, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

As per police sources, a terror angle has not been ruled in this attack on the Tarn Taran police station. All the central investigating agencies - National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has been apprised of the development.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarhali Police Station where the incident happened is on Amritsar-Bathinda Highway in the Tarn Taran district is not far off from the border, so the possibility of an RPG being pushed from across for attack is not being ruled out.

At the time of the incident, a total of nine cops were present inside the police station including SHO. Luckily, no casualty has been reported.

Khalistani terror group SFJ claims responsibility

As per the latest information, the banned Khalistani terror outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has claimed responsibility for the rocket-propelled grenade attack at the police station. The terror group has said that it would carry out multiple such attacks will in the coming days.

The district forensic teams are already at the spot investigating the terror attack. Meanwhile, forensic teams from Chandigarh are also on their way to reach the spot to carry out the probe. As per sources, the RPG was fired 100-150 metres away from the station. DGP Gaurav Yadav is set to take the stock of the situation.

Notably, this comes after the Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali was attacked by an RPG in May wherein the investigation established the attack was a conspiracy of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) - a banned organisation in India.

Mohali RPG attack

An RPG was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9, 2022. Mohali Superintendent of Police (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh called it a ‘minor blast’ saying that no one was harmed in the incident. Upon assessing the ammunition head, police found that it was the RPG-22 codenamed ‘Netto’.

It is a one-shot disposable Soviet anti-tank rocket launcher that propels a 72.5mm fin-stabilised projectile. When required, it can be prepared within 10 seconds before the fire. The ammunition can penetrate 1.2 metres of brick, 400mm of armour or 1 metre of reinforced concrete.

On May 13, Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra said that the RPG attack was jointly carried out by an “axis of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and gangsters with the backing of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).” Bhawra said that the police had arrested six persons in connection with the case.

He identified the key conspirator as Lakhbir Singh Landa, who hails from Punjab's Tarn Taran district and has been in Canada since 2017. The DGP said that Lakhbir Landa was an associate of Harvinder Rinda who was close to BKI chief Wadhwa Singh and the ISI.