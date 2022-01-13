Post Breach, CM Channi's Poetic Wish For PM Modi's Long Life: 'Salamat Raho Qayamat Tak'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, during his very first encounter with PM Modi post the security breach, expressed regret over the incident and also recited a verse to wish PM long life.

This was during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with Chief Ministers to review the COVID situation in their respective states.

CM Channi said to PM Modi, "You are respected. You came to Punjab and I regret what happened during your visit". He further recited a verse to convey his wishes for a long life to the Prime Minister saying, "Tum salamat raho qayamat tak, aur khuda kare qayamat na ho," he said in Hindi which translates to "May you stay safe till the end and May there be no end."

Speaking at meeting with the Chief Ministers. https://t.co/VDA7WeB7UA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2022

Earlier, while addressing the media over PM's security breach, CM Channi had reiterated there was 'absolutely no threat' to the Prime Minister of the country and that there was no security lapse of any kind.

On January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally after his security was breached during his visit to Punjab on January 5. His convoy was halted midway and was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes near Hussainiwala, in Ferozepur district.

The Ministry of Home Affairs described the incident as a major lapse in PM's security.

UP CM Yogi, Assam CM Himanta slam Congress govt in Punjab

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday slammed the Punjab Congress over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his visit to the state and said that it was a 'pre-planned sponsored conspiracy'.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also demanded CM Channi's arrest, alleging that the breach was the result of a conspiracy to assassinate PM Modi.

Supreme Court constitutes panel to probe PM's security breach

Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a panel headed by former apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to investigate into security breach during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5. The top court's order accessed by Republic said that the war of words between State and Centre is no solution to the matter. "It may rather impair the need of a robust mechanism to respond at such a critical juncture," it said.

It also asked the committees formed by the Centre and State to not further probe till the conclusion of the enquiry by the SC formed committee.