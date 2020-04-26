'Always Knew Spitting Was Wrong, Still It Continued; Now Must Ensure It Ends': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address has opined that despite being a deadly pandemic, COVID-19 has brought about a lot of changes in the society, putting this into context.

"We can see a lot of changes today, one of them is wearing masks and covering your face. Because of the changing situations due to Coronavirus, masks have become a part of our lives. We were never used to watching people in masks, but it is happening. This doesn't mean people who are wearing masks are ill, it is a precaution against the virus," PM Modi said.

Among the welcome changes in the post-Coronavirus era is the awareness on the need to wear masks.



A mask is something we will have to keep wearing in the times to come. It does not mean the person wearing a mask is unwell, it is just a wise precaution. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/YtLqJoj0Gf — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 26, 2020

PM Modi also opined that people are now understanding the consequences of spitting in public places. "It had become an integral habit of spitting which posed a challenge to hygiene and cleanliness. "We knew about this issue but it never occurred to get rid of this habit. Now the time has come to end this habit once and for all. It is said better late than never. Although it is late, but we must quit this habit. It will not just improve the hygiene but also help reduce the risk of virus infection in the country," PM Modi said while appealing the nation to quit spitting.