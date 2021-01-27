'Post-COVID World To Be Full Of Challenges', Warns Health Min Harsh Vardhan At WHO Meet

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that the world is on the verge of defeating the coronavirus pandemic by adopting preemptive, proactive and collaborative strategies to combat the virus. Health minister addressed 148th session of the WHO Executive Board (virtual) meeting. He also applauded the members and participants for adapting to constraints of deliberating on a large agenda over the course of 8 days on a virtual platform across multiple time zones.

A very productive 148th Session of @WHO Exec Board came to a close today.



Applaud all members and participants for adapting to constraints of deliberating on a large agenda over the course of 8 days that too on a virtual platform across multiple time zones.

"I thank member nations that despite the wide disparity in their epidemiological trends, we're on verge of defeating pandemic by adopting preemptive, proactive and collaborative strategies," he said.

While speaking about the pandemic affected the year 2020, Union minister said that this was the year of science and the situation demanded setting up of major global collaboration so that scientists could share their expertise.

"2020 was the year of science when the best of humanity was shown through the gloom that descended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation demanded setting up of major global collaboration so that scientists could share their expertise. For these governments, business and philanthropic organisations got together to start committing resources," he said.

He further added that efforts have been taken globally to fight against Covid-19 as all the members of states are doing their utmost to overcome challenges and improve the accessibility, affordability and quality of health care services. But the job isn't finished here. So we must redouble our commitment to putting an end to the pandemic.

Reform, to transform the lives of our people!



Today, in my closing remarks at the 148th session of @WHO Exec Board, I appreciated members for acknowledging the need for change & committing to it, in order to accelerate the world's move towards universal health coverage.

"In the present context, nowhere is safe until everywhere is safe. At the WHO, we have ensured that the low and middle-income countries have access to safe and effective Covid-19 tests, treatment and vaccine."

Post-COVID challenges

Harsh Vardhan also stated that the post COVID world will be filled with the challenges and to overcome them WHO needs to be a trailblazer, empowered to work towards a new vision that allows it to realise its full potential and strengthen health care systems across member nations.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the worldwide tally of Covid-19 cases surpassed the 100 million mark on Wednesday and with 25,407,414 cases the United States continues to be the worst affected country.

(With ANI Inputs)