Post Deadly 2001 Quake, Kutch Today A Global Tourist Spot: PM Modi Shares Resurrection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 5 retweeted a thread on the White Desert of Kutch. The Prime Minister said the people of the Kutch rose and propelled the region to new heights after one of the most deadly earthquakes in the history of India, with a magnitude of 7.6, shook the district of Gujarat in 2001.

Sharing BJP MP Vinod Chavda's tweet, PM Modi said, "A lovely thread on Kutch. When the deadly quake struck in 2001, people wrote obituaries of Kutch but there is something remarkable about the people of this district. They rose again and propelled the district to new heights. Today Kutch is a great destination for tourism."

A lovely thread on Kutch. When the deadly quake struck in 2001, people wrote obituaries of Kutch but there is something remarkable about the people of this district. They rose again and propelled the district to new heights. Today Kutch is a great destination for tourism. https://t.co/8PfHRjyLtj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2023

In a series of tweets, BJP MP Vinod Chavda on April 3 shared how an advertisement on 'The Rann Utsav in Kutch' starring Amitabh Bachchan created an impact on the audience.

Vinod Chavda said, "Whenever this (The Rann Utsav in Kutch) advertisement plays on the television, it gives a flavour of the Gujarati cuisine & our mind is immediately drawn towards the White Desert of Kutch." Terming Kutch a global tourist spot, Chavda said, "From a footfall of 3000-5000 tourists in 2005 to over 5,00,000 footfalls in 2022 - The Rann Utsav in Kutch has grown to be a global tourist spot. A vision of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi."

The BJP MP further said, "The White Desert festival was initially held only for 3 days in the year 2005. From the subsequent year onwards it was extended to 3 months. Imagine the amount of revenue this festival generates and how it has created a robust economy for the entire Kutch area."

Speaking about the earthquake which jolted Kutch in 2001, the BJP MP said, "I still remember the earthquake of 2001 wherein more than 60% of food and water supplies and more than 2.5 lakh houses in Kutch were destroyed, and over 40% of heritage buildings either collapsed or were severely damaged. The people of Kutch and also the whole of Gujarat were traumatized. PM Modi at that time as CM of Gujarat could have simply kept quiet and waited for help. But he didn't. He took the reconstruction work at a war footing and developed Gujarat as a tourist spot."

2001 earthquake in Kutch, Gujarat

A deadly earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 shook the Kutch and Bhuj districts of Gujarat on the morning of January 26, 2001, the 52nd Republic Day. The earthquake killed more than 20,000 people, destroyed thousands of homes, and rendered lakhs of people homeless.

The epicentre was about 9 km south-southwest of the village of Chobari in Bhachau Taluka of Kutch district in Gujarat. Bhuj, which was only 20 kilometres away from the epicenter, was devastated. Hundreds of villages in the Bhachau and Anjar districts were also affected.