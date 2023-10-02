Post G20 Presidency, India A highly-preferred Destination For Exhibitions & Conferences

Tourism sector is one which was severely hit by the COVID pandemic and is still struggling to revive and get to its pre-pandemic era state. However, the G-20 Summit under India’s presidency has brought a new ray of hope in the darkness, a Tourism Ministry official stated. After the successful G-20 presidency by India, the tourism sector is expected to witness a new boost. To discuss it, representatives of the Ministry of Tourism from various countries along with around 200 various stakeholders from across the world, gathered in New Delhi to frame strategies to capitalise the opportunity in bringing growth in business and leisure (collectively known as bleisure) travel and tourism.

During the meeting, it came out as a common opinion that domestic tourism has increased in the country in recent times after COVID pandemic, but the number of foreign tourists has still not reached the pre-COVID era. However, it is being noticed that due to massive infrastructural development, the world is preferring India as a destination to hold meetings, conferences and exhibitions. Sanjeev Aggarwal, who chaired the meeting, stated that the successful organisation of G-20 will strengthen the sector and tourism will increase in the coming time, but for this it is important to brand your product first. Wildlife tourism attracts a lot of people but it needs a lot of improvement.

PM Modi too asserted on boosting MICE tourism in India

During the meeting, emphasis was given on the outbound tourism market, which is witnessing a rapid growth in recent times. Network of Indian MICE Agents Chairman, Gajesh Girdhar said, “India's outbound tourism market is surging, and is set to reach US Dollar 15,163.4 Million at the end 2023, with an anticipated 11.4 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2032. This growth is driven by Indians, particularly millennials, eager to explore international destinations.”

It was highlighted during the meeting that the initiatives taken by the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism sector in India is booming. The Union government has worked vastly in the last few years in developing infrastructure in India for global events.

A few days back, PM Modi had inaugurated ‘YashoBhoomi’ convention centre in Gujarat’s Surat city, which is one of the world’s largest Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions facilities. The convention centre, built across more than 73,000 square metres of area with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. Earlier, ahead of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, the Prime Minister had inaugurated Bharat Mandapam at ITPO, where the G20 meeting took place.

Girdhar pointed, “Our tourism sites are aligning with MICE growth. India's outbound MICE market is one of the world's fastest-growing. We expect to reach pre-COVID levels by 2024.”

Evgeny Kozlov, a representative of the Government of Moscow stated, “Before the pandemic, the tourist flow from India grew by 12-15 percent annually. Indian business tourists were the second most numerous in Moscow as of 2022. Now we are on the road to recovery."

The event was also attended by Chairman of Moscow City Tourism Committee, Sergey Ivanov and representatives from various places including St Petersburg, South Asia, Africa, Singapore, Sri Lanka and others. Along with them, Regional Director (North), Ministry of Tourism RK Suman, Ambassador of Cuba in India Alejandro Simancas Mari, Consul, First Secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in India Alena Karol, Deputy Ambassador of Chancery Zimbabwe Peter Hobwani, amongst other senior tourism officials were in attendance. A deep discussion on MICE and business travel strategies and tactics in a changing dynamics took place.