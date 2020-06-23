Post Galwan Attack, Chinese Hackers Attempt Cyber Attack On Indian Cyber Space

After a face-off at Galwan valley with Indian Soldiers, China is now attempting Cyberattack on Indian cyberspace.

The data available with the Maharashtra Cyber department suggests that since June 15 till today, Chinese hackers have attempted 40,300 attacks on Indian cyberspace. Sichuan area is the headquarters of China’s Cyberwarfare and the attempt made by is originated from here.

Maharashtra Cyber Department Special IG Yashaswi Yadav says, "Maharashtra Cyber Department has collated information which suggests that Chinese has attempted a cyber-attack especially in infrastructure sectors, information sectors or banking sectors for minimum fourteen thousand and three hundred times on Indian Cyberspace since 4-5 days."

As per information received and available with security agencies, most of the cyber attacks or hacking attacks have been originated from Sichuan province in China. Indian authorities are still verifying and finding evidence to ascertain whether these attacks were state-sponsored or a work of non-state powers.

The attacks are broadly divided into three categories, one is attack attempts are denial of service attacks, second is the internal protocol of hijacking attacks and the third type of attack is phishing attacks. Because of these three attacks, the infrastructure of Indian cyberspace, especially on the government sector, has become vulnerable.

"I request everyone to keep a tab and be alert on cybersecurity, protect the cyber resources, and audit the cyber system with the help of Cyber expect", says Yadav.

Earlier, Indian agencies, tasked with cybersecurity, Cert-In issued an advisory regarding a possible cyber attack in the country. The Indian security agencies have also issued an alert on a possible cyberattack from the Chinese army.

The alert claims that the Chinese cyber warriors are expected to carry a massive phishing attack. It is possible that this attack will be disguised as an offer for the free COVID-19 test. As per reports earlier, this can be carried out via emails, SMS and messages on Social media.

On June 15, soldiers from the Bihar regiment and PLA came face to face and violent clashes took place in Galwan valley which resulted in the killing of 20 Indian jawans and several casualties on the other side.

