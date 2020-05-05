'Post Handwara, Anti-militancy Operations To Be Increased,' Says J&K's DGP Dilbag Singh

Asserting that anti-militancy operations will be increased further across Kashmir valley in the coming days, Jammu and Kashmir, Director General Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said at times security forces bear losses in the form of killing of its men.

'Security arrangements will be strengthened'

While talking to reporters in Summer capital on the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony of three CRPF men killed in a brief shoot out in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday, DGP, Singh said, “These CRPF men were standing in an orchard and they saw some civilians coming and asked them to stop.”

“There were two terrorists behind civilians who fired at the CRPF men retaliated fully. In between, a mentally unsound boy (14) got stuck and he also died,” Singh said. When asked if terrorists have intensified their attacks on security forces, the police chief said security arrangements will be further strengthened and anti-militancy operations will further be intensified across valley.

On the recent Handwara encounter in which five security personnel, including a Colonel, was killed, Singh said, “The terrorists were chased for three days after which they were zeroed in at a house. Security forces have to bear losses in the form of killing of its men, at times.”

He said that wherever security forces get information about terrorists, operations are launched and terrorists are being chased. “We will continue to chase the terrorists involved in the attacks on forces,” DGP Singh said.

Replying to a query whether the police was facing multiple challenges in times of COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “Police personnel in thousands are everywhere on roads, contact tracing, quarantine centres, with screening teams at red zones, orange zones and at the same time maintaining law and order and also fighting militants very effectively. Our men are fulfilling all responsibilities in a professional manner.”

"To disturb peace, Pakistan agencies are engaged at their launching pads to push in terrorists both from International border and Line of Control,” said DGP Singh. He further said that the Pakistan Army, anticipating that police and paramilitary personnel in the towns, as well as rural areas, are busy in enforcing lockdown, is trying to take advantage of the situation and push terrorists into J&K.

