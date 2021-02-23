Post Mortem Report Of Dadra & Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar Confirms Suicide

The post mortem of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, who was found dead in his hotel room on February 21, was conducted in Mumbai's JJ Hospital on Tuesday. As per the report, the cause of the Lok Sabha MP's death has been confirmed as suicide. Moreover, the report mentions that his death was caused by 'asphyxia', as per the Mumbai Police. Mohan Delkar's viscera report however has been reserved for forensic examination. His mortal remains have been handed over to his family who is expected to conduct his funeral in Silvassa today.

Read: Dadra And Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar Found Dead At A Mumbai Hotel, Probe Underway

Read:Torrent Power Emerges Highest Bidder For Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Discom

Mumbai Police to analyse suicide note

So far the Mumbai Police has recovered a suicide note written in Gujarati from the hotel. Experts and close relatives of Mohan are being called to understand the language and context of the suicide note.

According to the sources, Delkar in his suicide note had written that "injustice, insult, partiality" were conducted with him by some politicians and administrative officials, which have been held responsible. Sources say that if a suicide note states the cause of death, a case of Abetment to suicide will be registered against the mentioned persons. For now, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.

Mohan Delkar was found dead in a hotel on Marine Drive on Sunday. As per news agency ANI, the Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP committed suicide at a hotel in South Mumbai. Delkar is survived by wife, a son, and a daughter.

He was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in May 2019, his seventh term in the House. While he had brief stints in the Congress, the BJP, and the Janata Dal (United), as per sources, he was not affiliated with any political outfit at present.

Read: All Four Members Of Family Commit Suicide: Police

Read:SIT Formed To Probe Mahoba Advocate Suicide, Police Move To Attach Properties Of Accused