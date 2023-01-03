Last Updated:

Post-mortem Report Of Hit & Run Victim Reveals 'no Sexual Assault' Took Place: Sources

The post mortem report in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run incident has revealed that no sexual assault took place.

Delhi hit and run

The post mortem report in the Delhi hit-and-run incident has revealed that no sexual assault took place, sources say. The victim's mother has earlier expressed suspicion that her daughter's death was not a hit-and-run case but involved sexual assault. The report comes as a major development in the Sultanpuri case where a 20-year-old woman died on December 31. While the facts of the case continue to emerge, police say, the girl's scooty hit a car after which her body got entangled in the car as she got dragged through the road for several kilometres. 

Police have apprehended all five occupants of the car. They have been charged with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder". Sources say they have confessed to having being intoxicated at the time of the incident. The vehicle has been seized.  

On Tuesday, police found that another girl, Nidhi, was with the victim earlier that night. Sources say Nidhi was present with the victim at the time of the accident.

"When we traced the route of the deceased, it was found that she was not alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of the accident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased's legs got stuck in the car, after which she was dragged," ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying. 

Police say the other woman received minor injuries at the time of the accident. 

