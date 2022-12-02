Post-narco Test Of Aaftab Completed In Tihar; Polygraph And Narco Test Answers Match

Hours after the completion of Aaftab's crucial Narco test, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Friday completed the post-narco test of the accused in Delhi's Tihar jail. According to FSL sources, his answers during the polygraph and narco test were analysed by the team. Following the post-narco test, it has been learnt that the answers that Aaftab gave during his polygraph and narco test were same.

The development came after Aaftab admitted to murdering Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces. The accused underwent a narco test for almost two hours at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini on Thursday. According to the sources, the test was completely successful and Aaftab made a few big revelations in the brutal murder case.

Aftab's polygraph & narco answers same

The answers that Aaftab gave in his polygraph and narco-analysis tests and during the police interrogation are the same, news agency PTI reported citing its sources. It was revealed that the confessions of Poonawala during his 14 days of police custody were similar to those of his responses during his polygraph and narco test.

"He fully cooperated during both tests. He gave the same responses to the questions that were asked by the police during interrogation. There was no change in his statement during his polygraph and narco-analysis test," PTI reported.

Notably, the police is still searching for the skull of Shraddha Walkar and remaining parts of the body. Notably, the DNA report of Shraddha is expected to come by next week. Since more than 13 bones had been recovered so far, only the quantum and quality of specific bones would be matched by the doctor to ascertain and confirm her death.

Aaftab's big revelations during narco test

According to the sources, it was reported that the accused Aaftab made five big revelations during his narco test. Aaftab's five big revelations are: