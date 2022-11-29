Post Pan-India Crackdown, NIA To Probe Gangsters' Funding & Suggest Shift To South Jails

In a mega crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted multi-state raids targeting the gangster-terrorist nexus. The raids were conducted following gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s questioning after he was arrested by the central agency on November 24 in connection with a terror-related case.

According to the sources, the main focus of the NIA is to dig into the bank details and Pan cards of the family members of the gangsters who are either in jail or are absconding in other countries. Apart from this, the investigation agency is also looking into the funding of gangsters in Punjab and nearby states.

Notably, the NIA has drawn a list of at least 29 gangsters so far. The list has been handed over to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The investigation agency has also suggested the ministry to shift the gangsters lodged in the jails of north India to south India.

NIA releases statement

Following the multi-state raids on Tuesday in connection with the nationwide gangster network, the NIA in its statement clearly mentioned that the gangsters are receiving big funding to operate in the country. The statement also shared information regarding how these gangsters are operating.

As per the NIA sources, the gangsters are receiving directions from Armenia and Dubai as well. This was the third set of raids carried by the investigation agency. It has also been reported that more raids are still to be conducted by the NIA.

#BREAKING | NIA releases statement on multi-state raids as crackdown on criminal syndicate continues. Tune in here - https://t.co/eE1AMI47RR pic.twitter.com/nn9OoIMzjy — Republic (@republic) November 29, 2022

NIA's pan-India crackdown on gangsters

Earlier in the day, the NIA conducted raids in various parts of Northern India, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. These searches come in connection with the gangster syndicate which is active in the country at the behest of foreign powers to destabilise peace.

Notably, the raids are focussed on gang nexus linked to arrested Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana, and Tillu Tazpuriya, Vikram Brar, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, who are already under the lens of the anti-terror agency. As per the sources, at least half a dozen districts of Punjab were raided by the investigation agency.