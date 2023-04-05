Post Ram Navami Unrest, MHA Asks States, UTs To Ensure Peace On Hanuman Jayanti

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to states to take the necessary steps for the maintenance of law and order on the day of Hanuman Janmotsav. The ministry has also asked for keeping a watch on the various factors that could potentially disrupt the peace in the states. Notably, the police in Bihar, West Bengal are on alert ahead of the Hanuman Janmotsav festivities on Thursday, especially after the violence in parts of the state during Ram Navami. Moreover, clashes also took place in Maharashtra and Gujarat on the occasion of Ram Navami.

“The MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society,” MHA in a statement said.

Ram Navami violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked “Hindu brothers” to protect minorities and claimed conspiracies are being hatched for another round of violence in the state on Thursday when the nation celebrates Hanuman Jayanti. It’s also important to mention the Calcutta High Court on April 5 asked the West Bengal government to requisition central forces for maintaining law and order in the state during the upcoming festivities on the occasion of the birth celebration of Lord Hanuman. This is in the backdrop of the violence in the state in the past week during the Rama Navami processions.

In Bengal, in certain pockets of Howrah, Hooghly and Uttar Dinajpur districts, riots took place during the yatras organised as a part of the Ram Navami. The Home Ministry on April 4 asked the state government to file a report on the violence. A total of 77 people have been arrested and 15 FIRs have been filed in connection with the violence in Biharsharif in the state of Bihar during Ram Navami. Moreover incidents of violence wre also reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

