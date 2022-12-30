Post-recess Budget Session Likely To Be Held In New Parliament Building In March 2023

The second part of the budget session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building which will be inaugurated in March 2023, sources said. In the same month, the House will convene for the post-recess budget session next year. The budget session is conventionally held in two parts; the first part usually commences on January 30 or 31 with the address of the President to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

The second part, on the other hand, commences in the second week of January and continues till early May. Parliamentary sources informed that the work on the new Parliament building is in full swing and the post-recess session will be held there. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, last month, said that the progress on the new building is progressing at a steady pace as more than 4,000 skilled workers are working around the clock.

(Image: centralvista.gov.in)

The Central Vista project focuses on developing four major locations which is the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, Common Central Secretariat, the Central Vista Avenue and lastly the new Parliament building. There is a need for a new Parliament building because the current one was first commissioned in 1927, meaning it is almost a hundred years old and the number of people working therein and visitors have increased manifold.

About the new Parliament building

The new building is part of the redevelopment project of the Central Vista, India’s administrative capital. The project would see the revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new office and residence for the Prime Minister and a new Vice-President enclave and a common central secretariat. The new building, being constructed by Tata Projects Limited, will also have a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

(New Lok Sabha hall; Image: centralvista.gov.in)

(New Rajya Sabha hall; Image: centralvista.gov.in)

It will also have larger Lok Sabha (770 seats) and Rajya Sabha (384 seats) halls to increase the limited seating capacity, an issue in the current building. The Lok Sabha will have additional capacity of upto 1,140 seats for joint sessions. Besides, a Constitution Hall, and gallery has also been planned to showcase the Indian constitution and artefacts that reflect India's heritage. The building will have a triangular shape to reflect the importance of triangles as being a sacred geometry in various religions, while its interiors will have three national symbols as their main themes -- lotus, peacock and banyan tree.

(With agency inputs)