WATCH | Aaditya Thackeray's First Response After Trust Vote: 'Truth Won Over Falsehood'

Soon after the victory of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in the trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday, November 30, Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray congratulated the alliance and CM Uddhav Thackeray on the achievement. "I would like to congratulate all the members and the CM. We proved our claim that we have the numbers (for a majority). Truth won and falsehood lost," said Aaditya, son of CM Uddhav Thackeray. He was talking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai.

Government now legitimate

"You saw we got 169 (votes) plus one more on the chair but the point is today after the mandate this government is not legitimate with its dreams for Maharashtra. We will be building a new Maharashtra as we promised. We all will be working together for the Common Minimum Programme and the manifestos of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Justice will be given to everyone, even the last person in the queue of society," said Aaditya Thackeray.

Maha Vikas Aghadi wins trust vote

Two days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, the Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid, as BJP's Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. The floor test was initially supposed to be held on November 27, according to Supreme Court's order is being held on Saturday.

Uddhav cabinet

Meanwhile, sources have revealed the portfolios to be held by the ministers of the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Sources report that the Congress plans to keep the ministeries of Revenue, Public Works Department (PWD), Excise department, while the NCP is set to get the plum portfolios of Home, Finance, and Environment, as per sources. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, will allegedly retain Urban development, Irrigation, and MSRDC. Sources also report that Ajit Pawar too will be given a portfolio. NCP will decide on a Deputy CM pick after December 22, while the Congress has chosen Nana Patole as its Speaker pick.

