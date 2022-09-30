'Post-truth World': Govt Advisor Kanchan Gupta Cites TRP Lies Analogy To Emblem Lions Row

After the Supreme Court dismissed the petition over the new National Emblem installed atop the new Parliament building, Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, said that we live in a post-truth dystopic world of disinformation. He also stated that the national emblem is not a replica but an adaption of the Sarnath lion capital.

In conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Gupta said, "We live in a post-truth dystopic world of disinformation, and there was disinformation to mislead popular opinion. That needed to be countered and the countering was done on basis of facts. The national emblem is not a replica but an adaption of the Sarnath lion capital. The original Sarnath lion capital on which it is based is kept at the Sarnath museum."

He added, "The critics had absolutely no idea what they were talking about. They have never visited the museum and never seen the original so they were talking rot."

Moreover, Gupta opined that apart from rejecting the petition the judges should have also imposed a fine for wasting the time of the court on such frivolity. "At a time when thousands and thousands of cases are pending, this is not done."

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition that alleged that the design of the national emblem atop the new Parliament building violates the State Emblem of India (Prohibition Against Improper Use) Act, 2005. The top court also did not agree with the submission that the lions there appear to be more aggressive, saying the impression depends on the mind of the person.

TRP scam was engineered to frame you, says Kanchan Gupta

On the 100% fabricated TRP scam, the government advisor said that the TRP scam was engineered to defame Republic and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

"This whole TRP scam which was engineered to defame you and Republic stands exposed today. That is the kind of disinformation and disingenuity that we face today as a nation, and unless it is quickly and effectively responded to, it tends to sort of capture the imagination," he said.