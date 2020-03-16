IAF Posts Open For All Officers, Including Women: MoS Defence Shripad Naik

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Monday illuminated in Rajya Sabha that all posts in the Indian Air Force (IAF) are open to all officers including women.

In a written reply to Tiruchi Siva, the Minister stated, "All posts in the IAF are open to all officers including women, subject to vacancies, willingness, suitability, medical fitness and merit as per the policies in vogue."

The Minister further added, "All officers in the IAF including women are combatants by definition, who may also hold administrative positions at various stages in their career."

Women in the Indian Navy are inducted, on a gender-neutral basis, in various Branches/Specialisations/Cadres viz. Executive Branch (Logistics, Law, ATC, Pilot (MR Stream), Naval Armament Inspectorate, Sports, Musician, and Observer), Engineering Branch (Naval Architect) and Education Branch.

The Directorate General of Medical Services (Navy) also inducts women in Medical, Dental, and Military Nursing Service. In the Indian Navy, posts are not classified in terms of administrative or combat posts. Naval units are either seagoing or non-sea going. Women are inducted in non-sea going Branches/Cadres/Specialisations.

However, women officers are posted in MR Air Squadrons where they are in a combat role and are tasked to operate weapons and sensor suite.

Women in the Indian Navy are not being inducted in the seagoing avenues viz. Executive Branch (General Service, Submarines Hydro and Information Technology), Engineering Branch (General Service and Submarines) and Electrical Branch.

Naid further asserted that the posts which are not yet open to women in the Indian Army are in the Armoured Corps, Infantry Mechanised Infantry and Artillery.

In the Indian Air Force, the recruitment in Airmen Cadre is carried out only for male candidates presently.

In pursuance of the Judgement dated 17th February 2020 passed by the Honorable Supreme Court, the Government is committed to grant Permanent Commission to Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers in the Indian Army as per their qualification, professional experience, specialization, if any and organizational requirement.