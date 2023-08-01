Potato Shortage After Tomato? A Crop Disappearing Off The Shelves In Karnataka

Karnataka's Hassan district, earlier known as the 'potato granary,' is now witnessing a steep decline in the crop. In the state about 4 per cent of the potatoes were produced in Hassan. But now sowing of this crop has come down to just 2,000 hectares. Farmers in the district are reluctant to grow potatoes due to poor sowing of seeds, blight, unremunerative prices, incessant rainfall, drought and attraction of other commercial crops.

Stats from previous years

Potato was sown in 13,859 hectares in the district in 2018-19, which has come down to 10,127 hectares in 2019-20. Potato has been sown in 9,345 hectares in 2020-21, 10,849 hectares in 2021-22, 6,970 hectares in 2022-23 and 2,160.9 hectares at present.

Potato not a lucrative option for farmers anymore?

When potatoes became a loss-making crop for farmers, they turned their attention to jowar and ginger. At present, jowar and ginger have been planted in most of the farming lands of the district. While jowar is a non-expensive, fixed income crop, ginger is believed to make a farmer a millionaire once the crop yields.

Horticulture department urges farmers to grow Potatoes

H.R. Yogesh, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department in conversation with Republic said that "Potato saplings are grown with tissue technology and charged Rs 1 each and we will give it to the farmers. Rs 30,000 per acre from the government is given as subsidy. The first generation seed can be obtained from the sapling we give. It will be a quality seed."

Two Lakh Quintal of Potato seeds remain

Potato seeds are supplied to various districts including Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga and Belagavi from Hassan. Of the 4 lakh quintals stored this time, 2 lakh quintals of seeds remain. Earlier, it was Rs 1,600 per quintal it was reduced to Rs 1,200 then Rs 900 and now Rs 800 per quintal. Farmers are not coming forward to buy seeds even if it is sold at fixed price.

Dr. Y.S. Mahesh, Head of Horticulture Research and Extension Centre, Hassan speaking to Republic said that "Kusari Himalini, a sown variety, is immune to pests and weather conditions and the same saplings are being grown in 10 nurseries. If you give 3 sprays at an interval of 15 days, you can get a good yield. We are preparing to distribute these saplings in large quantities to the farmers of the district."

Export of Potatoes stopped

Hassan's potatoes come first. It is sent as chips and vegetables to various parts of the country, including the state. Earlier, potatoes used to be exported to Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bangkok and other foreign countries. H.K. Boregowda, President of Hassan APMC speaking to Republic said that "the growth rate in the district has reduced, we have stopped exporting to foreign countries. This further demotivates the farmers not to grow Potatoes as they will not get a good price for their produce."

Most of the potatoes in the country are grown in the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in north India. It is usually planted here in November and harvested by February. It is then stored in cold storage. The same potato is used throughout the year.

Thimmegowda a farmer speaking to Republic said that, "if the sowing is done at the beginning of the monsoon in Hassan, the crop will come in August-September. The soil of this region and the potatoes grown in rainfed areas are of good quality. Hence, there is a huge demand for hassan potatoes".

Potato prices skyrocket in Karnataka

The potato prices which were at Rs 10-12 per kg one month ago has shot up to Rs 30 per kg and could steeply increase in the coming days of the demand increases and supply decreases.