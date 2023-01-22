'Potential To Cause Untold Damage...': Hindu Forum Of Britain Disappointed With BBC Series

The Hindu Forum of Britain (HFB) has expressed disappointment with the BBC's 'anti-Hindu bias' stating it lacked judgment in airing the programme. The group added that the documentary had the potential to cause untold damage at a time when "communities, police and ordinary people in Leicester and other cities are trying to rebuild relationships, trust, and harmony after the events of Summer 2022."

Notably, the Hindu Forum of Britain is an organisation of British Hindus, with more than 300 member organisations from around the country. HFB is the first port of call from the central government and the most reported Hindu organisation in the British media.

Hindu Forum of Britain 'disappointed' with BBC's 'anti-Hindu bias' series

The HFB wrote a letter to Deborah Turness, CEO of BBC News which said, "In this 100th year of broadcasting at the BBC the core ethos of impartial reporting appears to have been sadly lost in the content of 'INDIA: The Modi Question'. The Hindu community has in large numbers communicated to us the insensitivity and lack of judgment the BBC has exercised in airing a programme that has the potential to cause untold damage at a time when communities, police and ordinary people in Leicester and other cities are trying to rebuild relationships, trust and harmony after the events of Summer 2022."

The letter also mentioned 2021/22 BBC's Annual Report, which states, 'Renewing our commitment to impartiality' and said that impartiality is fundamental to the trust that audiences have in the BBC.

The letter added, "This preposterous ill-advised production and airing of a Hindu hate piece could well be the ammunition thugs need to go out and target Hindus. Does the BBC not have any responsibility? The program itself was unbalanced and inaccurate. Any loss of life must be condemned. 59 Hindus were brutally burnt alive and several suffered life-changing burns when an organised mob burnt coach S-6 of a train with Hindu pilgrims on board in 2002. This, and only this killing of innocent men, women and children was the trigger point for what happened subsequently by way of disturbances in Gujarat but very little air time was given to this".

In the letter, HFB further informed that the Supreme Court of India had cleared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name from the Gujarat riots. It stated that the forum values the UK-INDIA trade, education and cultural ties and hopes that it will remain intact and flourish despite attempts to damage this by defaming the elected leader of the world's largest democracy. Today, HFB has heard voices of disgust about the biased nature of the programme from all sections of the community," the letter added.

The HFB expressed abhorrence at the total lack of understanding of Hindu sentiments by the BBC. "BBC should be a cause for good. Any broadcast which stokes disharmony amongst communities and damages years of good work which the Hindu Forum of Britain and other organisations do to bring communities together is despicable," it said.

"We can only hope that part 2 of the programme will redress the balance and go some way to restoring our TRUST in the BBC. We remain hopeful. We await a swift and comprehensive response to our concerns," the HFB said in the letter.

This comes after India denounced the controversial BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, described as a 'propaganda piece' designed to push a discredited narrative.

(With agency inputs)