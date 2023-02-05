Poultry Shops Within 10 Km Radius Of Air Force Station Yelahanka To Be Closed Upto Feb 20

In an official statement on Sunday, the Station Aerospace Safety & Inspection Officer of Air Force Station Yelahanka urged the Joint Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to ensure the closure of all meat, poultry, and fish selling shops and slaughterhouses within a 10-kilometer radius of Air Force Station Yelahanka, upto February 20.

The statement further added that the consumption of non-vegetarian food may be permitted. However, in order to maintain the safe operation of Aero India, strict waste disposal procedures must be taken to reduce bird activity in the vicinity of the airfield.

Air Force Base Yelahanka will host Aero India from February 13 to February 17. Consequently, the vending of non-vegetarian food is prohibited within a 10-kilometer radius of the Air Force station from January 30 to February 20. The decision was made since leftover and littered non-vegetarian food in public places attracts scavenger birds, particularly kites, who can cause accidents in mid-air.

Aero India’s official website stated that a total of 731 exhibitors have signed up, 633 of whom are Indian and 98 of whom are foreign. More than 540 exhibitors and attendees from more than 55 countries had previously attended in 2021.

