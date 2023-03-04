‘Poverty Taken As Virtue’: PM Modi Slams Opposition Over Infra, Cites Govt’s Achievements

The development of infrastructure naturally leads to the overall growth of the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the post-Budget webinar on 'Infrastructure and Investment - Improving Logistics Efficiency with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan'.

Referring to the various provisions made for the infrastructure sector in the recent union budget announced by the Finance Minister, PM Modi also mentioned the total investments made in the sector and the progress made in the construction of various infrastructure facilities including rail, road, airports, etc.

‘Govt aiming to invest ₹110 lakh Crore on Infrastructure’: PM Modi

“I urge all the sectors of Govt to work on infrastructure development. When infrastructure is developed, it automatically paves way for the growth of the country: PM Narendra Modi,” said Prime Minister Modi.

Further speaking about the plans of the government to invest on infrastructure he said, “Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the government is aiming to invest Rs 110 lakh crore in the coming time. This is the time for new responsibilities, new possibilities and bold decisions for each stakeholder.”

‘Didn’t suit their vote bank politics’

Lashing out at the opposition for not giving enough attention to the development of infrastructure in the country he said, “For decades, a thinking dominated in our country that poverty is a virtue. Due to this thinking, earlier governments used to face difficulty in investing in the country's infrastructure. It didn't suit their vote bank politics. Our government has taken the country out of this thinking and is making record investments on modern infrastructure.”

Sharing numbers about the amount of work done by his government to develop the country’s infrastructure PM Modi informed, “Today, the average annual construction of National Highways has doubled as compared to 2014. Before 2014, every year 600 route km rail lines used to be electrified, today it is about 4,000 route km. As compared to 2014, the number of airports has increased from 74 to around 150.”

Stressing on the potential of the Gati Shakti project, PM Modi said, “India’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan is going to rejuvenate India's Infrastructure, India's Multimodal Logistics. This is a great tool to integrate economic and infrastructure planning and development.”

Image: ANI