Power Crunch In Punjab: State Power Corp Urges Govt Offices To Not Use ACs Amid Crisis

Amid the Punjab power tussle, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chairman-cum-managing director A Venu Prasad on Friday claimed that there was no power cut from last night in the domestic sector. He asserted that the agriculture sector received electricity for 8 hours. Earlier in the day, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged a massive protest across Punjab over the power crunch issue in the state after 14 hours of power cuts were witnessed in the state.

'No power cut from last night': Venu Prasad, PSPCL chief

"There is no power cut from last night in the domestic sector. We've provided electricity to the agriculture sector for 8 hours. Due to summer, there is a rise in the use of ACs," said Venu Prasad.

Punjab: There is no power cut from last night in the domestic sector. We've provided electricity to the agriculture sector for 8 hours. Due to summer, there is a rise in the use of ACs: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chairman-cum-managing director, A Venu Prasad pic.twitter.com/DiZ7hkdpvy — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

'Power demand crossed 13600 MW': Venu Prasad, PSPCL chief

Venu Prasad further informed that the power demand of the state has now crossed 13600 MW. He also said that during summers the usage of Air conditioners increases therefore government offices have been asked to not use ACs.

"Monsoon has been delayed, due to which the demand for electricity was increased. Power demand has crossed 13600 MW, We've never seen this kind of situation. We'd imposed several regulations and appealed govt offices to not use Air Conditioner," said Venu Prasad

Sidhu Vs Capt over Power Crunch

In a series of tweets, Sidhu argued that Punjab purchased power at higher rates (Rs 4.54 per unit) compared to the national average (Rs 3.85 per unit) due to the government's over-dependence on three private thermal power plants which sell power at Rs 5-8 per unit. Lashing out at the Akali Dal's Badal government for locking the Punjab government in power purchase agreements, he claimed that the state government owed Rs 65,000 crores in fixed charges to these power companies. While renegotiating with the companies is not an option, Sidhu claimed a 'way forward.'

Truth of Power Costs, Cuts, Power Purchase Agreements & How to give Free & 24 hour Power to the People of Punjab:- 1. There is No need for Power-Cuts in Punjab or for the Chief Minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the Common People ... If we Act in the right direction — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

Punjab Power Crunch

On Thursday, the Punjab government reduced the timings of government offices and ordered a cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries as the electricity demand in the state soared to over 14,000 MW a day. On Wednesday, the power demand peaked at 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW, an official of the state-owned power utility PSPCL had said. So far, there is no decision on banning the use of air conditioners (ACs) in government offices, which will function from 8 am to 2 pm from Friday till further orders, an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealed to all government offices to make judicious use of electricity, adding that the situation is dire as the peak demand in the state has touched a whopping 14,500 MW.

(Image Credits: PTI/@AVENUPRASAD1963/TWITTER)