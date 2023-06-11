Power Cut On Amit Shah's Arrival In Chennai Sparks Row, BJP Alleges 'security Lapse'

BJP cadres staged a protest near the Chennai Airport, claiming that the state government intentionally turned off the street lights on the road as Union Minister Amit Shah was leaving for his hotel in Guindy. The sudden power failure prompted the saffron party to allege a "security lapse" outside the airport.

According to the visuals, Shah was seen sitting in his car while his convoy was departing from the airport, and the surrounding area plunged into darkness due to the power outage. Several BJP workers and leaders who had gathered outside the airport to welcome the Union Minister staged a protest following the blackout on the streets. Raising questions over the "sudden power failure" outside the Chennai Airport, the BJP Tamil Nadu vice president alleged a "security lapse".

Speaking about the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan said, "This has to be investigated. How can there be a sudden power failure when our leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Chennai airport? This is a security lapse. This should be seriously investigated."

It is unfortunate: K Annamalai on power outage incident

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai called the incident of power outage "unfortunate". "It’s unfortunate that when Amit Shah Ji landed in Chennai airport when he walked outside to his car to greet our Karyakartas, the power went off the main road," he said.

"Unfortunately that is how the state of Tamil Nadu is with respect to power cuts. Lots of power cuts are happening at different points in time. I don’t want to bring down the morale of our officers, especially the fire services or hardworking police brothers and sisters who are here. We also don’t want to lower the state's reputation also," he added.

"Generally, Tamil Nadu is efficient in delivering public services. Very very unfortunate that this happened especially when the Home Minister was here... After the DMK came to power, the untimely power cut is happening everywhere. It is for the CM to talk and assess whether he is properly doing his role as the CM," the BJP leader stated.

Sometimes it happens, but it's not intentional: DMK

DMK leader and former Rajya Sabha member TKS Elangovan reacted to the BJP's attack on the power outage outside the Chennai Airport. "Since a month, power consumption is much more than the normal days because of the heat...sometimes it happens, it's not intentional," he said. "BJP might even give this case to CBI, they're playing politics with this issue," the DMK leader said.