Power Demand In India Touched All-time High On July 7; 17.6% Higher Than In July 2020

The power demand in India touched the highest ever on 7th July, 2021 at 12.01 hours. As stated by the Ministry of Power in a press release, the demand of 200570 megawatts (MW) was 17.6 % higher than in July 2020 which was recorded on 2nd July 2020 at 22.21 hours. This was brought out in the system operations highlights for July 2021, put out by the Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO).

Power demand touches all-time high

The Ministry of Power on Tuesday issued a press release providing the data for the power consumption in the month of July. As per the report, the average energy consumption per day recorded in July 2021 was 10.6 per cent higher than in July 2020. The 'Maximum All India Energy Met' (power supplied in a day) also showed an all-time high. It was recorded at 4508 MU on 7th July, 2021, and was 14.7 per cent higher than 3931 MU on 28th July, 2020.

Furthermore, the renewable energy sector has witnessed impressive gains as stated in the press release. The average solar generation recorded in July was 7.6 % higher than in July 2020. In that case, it was 158 MU per day in 2021 compared to 147 MU per day in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the average wind generation recorded in July was 64.5 per cent higher than July 2020. The numbers are 349 MU per day this year compared to 212 MU per day last year. Additionally, solar and wind generation record an all-time high of 43.1 GW on 27th July, 2021. Earlier, the record was 41.1 GW on 11th June, 2021.

Power consumption in the pandemic situation

Earlier, the Power Ministry data revealed that the power consumption grew by 12 per cent in July to 215.51 billion units and has now returned to its pre-pandemic levels due to the relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions and delayed monsoon.

The lockdown was eased in a phased manner, but it had hit economic and commercial activities and resulted in lower commercial and industrial demand for electricity in the country. Power consumption in April 2021 saw year-on-year growth of nearly 38.5 per cent.

The second wave of COVID-19 started in the middle of April this year and affected the recovery in commercial and industrial power demand as states started imposing restrictions in the latter part of the month.

(Image Credits: PTI)