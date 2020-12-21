Power Min RK Singh Announces Reforms In Power Sector, Says New Rules To Empower Consumers

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Monday announced reforms in the power sector, asserting that the new rules will enhance the consumers' rights in the power sector. Singh stated the new rules will empower the consumers against the power distribution utilities (discoms) for not maintaining mandated standards of services under the Electricity (Rights of consumers) Rules.

"We are the representatives of the people. We will fight for the rights of the people. The rules we have made it clear for the first time that the entire power system is for the consumer and not the consumers for the system. You have to serve the consumer. You have to give rights to the consumer," the power minister said.

The minister added that power companies will have to start the services within the fixed time after the consumer has applied for a connection. He also asserted that the consumer can now apply online and need not run to the local power office to get a connection. Consumers will only be required to submit an application to complete all the formality. He also said that consumers complaints should be addressed and resolved in a time-bound manner else the discoms will be penalised.

'Time-bound complaint resolution'

"If there is any complaint about the meter, then it has to be tested within the fixed time. If there is any complaint from consumers, then action has to be taken within these days or else penalty will be imposed because consumers are empowered now," he said.

The power minister also said that penalty will be inflicted "if the power is below standard" or there is "load shedding for a long time". "The government has the right to make the rules. We drafted and consulted all the stakeholders and put it on the internet. These rules were made in consultation with the Law Ministry while keeping the suggestions in mind," Singh said.

"Now we have to put it on the table of the Parliament and it will remain on the table of the Parliament for 60 days and if the Parliament did not make any amendments to it, then it will be implemented like this," he said.

The Central government had approved a plan of Rs 2.2 lakh crore under Deendayal Vidyut Yojana and Saubhagya scheme to improve the power system, according to RK Singh.

"60 per cent of which has been given by the Government of India as a grant and 30 per cent loan. State has to bear only 10 per cent. This has strengthened the distribution system of the power supply in states," he added.

The Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules covers key aspects such as rights of consumers and obligations of distribution licensees, offering new connection and modification in existing connection, metering arrangement, billing and payment, disconnection and reconnection, reliability of supply, consumer as prosumer, standards of performance of licensee, compensation mechanism, call centre for consumer services and grievance redressal mechanism among others.

"These rules emanate from the conviction that the power systems exist to serve the consumers and the consumers have rights to get the services and reliable, quality electricity," statement from the Ministry of Power said.

(With ANI inputs)

