Power Minister R K Singh Reviews Restoration Of Power Infrastructure Post-Amphan

Union Minister of Power R. K. Singh reviewed the progress of the restoration of power systems post-Amphan cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha. The Additional Chief Secretary Power, West Bengal; Principal Secretary, Power, Odisha; CMDs of various DISCOMS; Secretary Power, GoI, etc were present at the meeting held over video conferencing.

Today I reviewed the progress of power system restoration post AMPHAN cyclone in WB and Odisha with Additional Chief Secretary Power, WB; Principal Secretary, Power, Odisha; CMDs of various DISCOMS; Secretary Power, GoI; Additional Secretary, Power, GoI; CMD, PowerGrid, and... pic.twitter.com/hmlS7Qix2W — R. K. Singh (@RajKSinghIndia) May 25, 2020

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "The disruption caused by the cyclone to the power systems was extensive, but the restoration work has been carried out swiftly. The Inter-State Transmission System was restored within a few hours and Central Power PSUs also provided human resources to carry out power restoration of local power supply in the cyclone-affected areas."

He also expressed confidence that the restoration will be complete in Odisha by Monday evening itself and the work is in progress in parts of Kolkata and some other districts of West Bengal.

The minister has directed the Ministry that apart from the manpower/assistance already made available, they should mobilize additional manpower through NTPC and POWERGRID and make them available to Power Department of West Bengal to assist them in restoration work. They will remain in touch with the West Bengal government so as to provide them with necessary help.

Earlier on Monday, the Central government reviewed the relief and restoration measures in the cyclone-affected areas of West Bengal. In the meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the West Bengal Chief Secretary thanked the Union government for providing assistance for relief and restoration work. The Indian Army has already been deployed in Kolkata to help in carrying out road clearances along with the NDRF and SDRF.

The Cabinet Secretary stressed on the restoration of complete power connectivity, telecom service and drinking water supplies on a priority basis. Gauba also assured that the Central agencies shall provide any further help required by the state government. The Ministry of Home Affairs shall soon send a Central team to West Bengal for assessing the damage due to Cyclone Amphan.

