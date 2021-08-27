Power Minister RK Singh Urges Union Ministers, CMs To Convert Official Vehicles To EVs

Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh has encouraged all Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in India to advise their respective ministries and departments to convert their current official gasoline or diesel vehicles to electric vehicles. The minister wrote this on Friday in a letter to all Union Ministers, including the Minister of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all states and UTs. He urged them to advise their respective ministries/departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from the current Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/Petrol/Diesel Vehicles to Electric Vehicles.

This is a part of efforts being made to promote electric vehicles in the country. Singh said, "Such an action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch over to E-Mobility". The effort is part of the central government's continuing Go Electric Campaign, which aims to encourage electric vehicles (EVs) to achieve numerous goals, including emission reduction, energy security, and energy efficiency.

On February 19, 2021, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, launched the Go Electric Campaign to raise awareness about the advantages of e-mobility, EV charging infrastructure, and electric cooking. Gadkari has stated that electric fuel is a key alternative to fossil fuels, with an import bill of Rs. 8 lakh crore when launching the statewide campaign. He has added that electric vehicles are mandatory for government officials. RK Singh, the Power Minister, who was also present at the launch, was requested to encourage the value addition of carbon dioxide emitted by thermal power plants.

Launching 'Go Electric' Media Campaign https://t.co/tSIw1uCJ9i — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 19, 2021

Go Electric Campaign launched earlier this year

The 'Go Electric' logo, which portrays the progress of the e-mobility ecosystem, was also unveiled during the launch event. Gadkari has also said that the Power Ministry should promote generating green power from agriculture waste and biomass, which can also benefit the farmers across the country. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has been tasked with launching an awareness campaign to promote public charging, e-mobility, and its ecosystem. BEE will provide technical assistance to State Designated Agencies to conduct the ‘Go Electric' programme at the national and state levels (SDAs). BEE will supply material and information to State Designated Agencies and other partners as a Central Nodal Agency to maintain uniformity of information.

With inputs from ANI

(Image Credit: RAJ KUMAR SINGH - FACEBOOK)