Power Ministry Asks Gas-based Plants To Start Functioning Amid Reports Of Dearth Of Coal

In a major development, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi informed that the power ministry has asked gas-based power plant to start functioning. It is important to mention here that the statements from the Union Minister come amid reports suggesting that country could face a power shortage in the coming days. Pralhad Joshi said, "Since gas-based power plant got shut, imported prices hiked, no plant functioned at full capacity. Power Ministry has given directions to start it."

Minister elaborated on the availability of coal saying the country has enough coal in thermal power plants for 10 days. He added, "Thermal power plants hold 21-22mn tonnes coal, enough for 10 days. Replenishment to be done continuously."

We will supply the required coal to the country: Union Minister

While interacting with the media on Wednesday, Pralhad Joshi stated that thermal power plants in the country till April 25 had 21.55 mn tons of coal. Joshi went on to give more details and said that the Centre is monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis and said that the total coal stock available with Coal India Limited (CIL) and thermal power the nation has 72.5 mn tons of coal. The Union Minister requested to not panic assuring that the Central government will make sure it provides the required coal to the nation.

"As of 25 April, 21.55 mn tons of coal stock is available with thermal power plants - almost 9-9.5 days of stock available with thermal power plants. This stock is replenished on a day-to-day basis. With Coal India together, we've around 72.5 mn tons in stock. According to me, there is no need to panic. Govt is monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis, hourly basis. We will supply the required coal to the country," Joshi said.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin asks for 72,000 tons of coal daily

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "I request you to direct the Ministry of Coal to ensure the supply of 72,000 MT coal per day as per the FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement) at Paradip and Visakhapatnam ports. Only this step can enable us to maintain an uninterrupted power supply in the state and hence I solicit your personal intervention in this regard."

Chief Minister Stalin, in his letter, added, "Enough power is not available in energy exchanges to meet the requirement of all buying utilities. This serious situation would significantly impact the nascent post-COVID economic recovery and needs to be immediately addressed.”