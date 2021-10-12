Taking cognizance of the complaints made by several states including the National Capital, Centre on Tuesday instructed National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and DVC to secure electricity and 'ensure that Delhi's distribution companies get as much power as requisitioned by them as per demand'.

Moreover, the states have been requested to use unallocated power for supplying electricity to consumers. The action from the Government of India came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday expressed concerns over the shortage of coal.

"States are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy State," said the Union Power Ministry.

States have also been requested to use unallocated power for supplying electricity to consumers of the State & in case of surplus power, States are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy State: Government of India — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

GoI to temporarily reduce unallocated power if not used

The Government further warned states of getting power quantity 'temporarily reduced' or 'withdrawn and reallocated to other States if it does not schedule the unallocated power.

Further, if any State is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other States which are in need of such power: Government of India — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

Delhi Coal Crisis

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, October 10 had lashed out at the Power Minister RK Singh for 'undermining' the looming coal crisis in India. He claimed that the government is unable to provide adequate coal to states for power generation and has failed in managing the crisis. He had also compared the situation to the deadly oxygen crisis that confronted the nation earlier this year where nearly 1,000 people lost their lives due to the government's inaction.

Later, Delhi Power Minister claimed that the NTPC has cut power supply to 50% from every plant. He also gave details of when the NTPC can lower the supply while maintaining that the demands are not met on a high level. "NTPC is not even deploying half of the supply demand," fumed Jain. Importantly, the Power Minister of the state had also said that the demands are not that high at the moment and they are able to provide whatever is required.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, yesterday said that the situation is critical and the states are writing about it to the Central Government. While addressing the media on Monday, Kejriwal was quoted as saying that, "we are all working together to improve the situation." Earlier on October 9, Arvind Kejriwal had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outlined the issue of coal shortages, and further sought his personal intervention.