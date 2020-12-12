Power Outage In Bhopal Hospital Leads To Death Of 3 COVID-19 Patients; MP CM Orders Probe

Gross negligence on the part of Bhopal's Hamidia hospital led to the death of three patients after a power outage on Friday evening. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed the concerned authorities to launch a high-level investigation into the case. According to reports, a total of 64 patients were admitted in a COVID-19 ward of Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital which is known to be one of the biggest hospitals in the city. A total of 11 COVID-19 patients were admitted in the ICU of the hospital.

After the blackout at Hamidia Hospital, the power backup failed which led to the death of three patients including a Congress ex-councillor.

Reacting to the incident, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and said in a tweet in Hindi, "The electrical failure in Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital's COVID-19 ward indicates serious negligence. I have instructed Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Mr Kavindra Kiyawat to investigate the matter till evening and report it. Strict action will be taken against those who were responsible for the negligence."

"This is extremely unfortunate"

Terming the incident as 'unfortunate', Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Vishwas Sarang informed that a PWD engineer has been suspended in connection with the case. He further added that a notice has been issued to the dean and the superintendent of Bhopal's Hamidia hospital.

Speaking further, Vishwa Sarang informed that the hospital has a three-tier electricity system which means that if the power comes through the MPV but if it fails there is a generator for backup and if that also fails then every machine has its own backup system. He also informed that the ventilators have the capacity to work without electricity for up to 2 hours, but all systems seemed to have failed.

Speaking about the power outage at Hamidia Hospital, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "This is extremely unfortunate. The light went due to lack of careful planning and order and after the incident, the concerned PWD engineer has been suspended. A notice has been issued to the dean and superintendent of the Hamidia Hospital. According to the initial investigative report submitted by the Bhopal-based hospital administration, the electricity has a three-tiered system which includes MPV and has a generator for backup but if the generator fails, every machine has a backup system and ventilators can works for 2 hours without electricity. Instructions were also given for maintenance but the generator was shut down after 10 minutes. We don't know why it failed and what happened which is why Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has initiated a high-level probe into the case. The Divisional Commissioner has been roped in for the investigation. The investigation will be conducted and a report will be submitted today itself. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident."

