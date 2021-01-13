'Power-protected Criminals Killed IndiGo Airport Manager In Patna', Alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Making a big claim, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that 'power-protected' criminals murdered IndiGo's Patna airport manager outside his residence on Tuesday.

Condoling the demise of 'affable and friendly' Rupesh Kumar Singh who was shot multiple times outside his home in the city, Yadav said "I am deeply saddened by his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace." Further attacking the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, the RJD leader said that the state is being ruled by 'criminals'.

"Power-protected criminals killed airport manager Rupesh Kumar Singh in Patna outside his residence. He was affable and friendly. I am deeply saddened by his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace. Now criminals are running the government in Bihar," he tweeted in Hindi.

Rupesh Singh, Manager of IndiGo airport in the Punaichak area of Patna was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening. Confirming the news, the airline said it is "extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airport manager".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. We are in contact with his family and providing them our full support while cooperating with the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigation," it added in its statement.

#UPDATE: The Manager at IndiGo, who was shot at by unidentified bike-borne men in Punaichak area of Patna, dies. More details awaited. #Bihar https://t.co/YOJEAR3FJP pic.twitter.com/Ys8UyqBZFG — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

The aviation industry sources said Rupesh Singh was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna when he returned from his duty on Tuesday evening.

